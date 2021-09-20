Breaking News

Nigeria’s Unity is unshakeable, we will prevail – FG

The Federal Government says Nigeria’s resolve to remain as one indivisible entity is unshakable, in spite of the various challenges facing the nation.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this in Abuja at the opening of the ‘Nigeria at 60 Photo Exhibition’ with the theme “60 Years of Our Togetherness.”

According to the minister, the exhibition captures six decades of Nigeria’s independence, footprints of Nigeria’s political leaders, and 60 years of the labour of the heroes past in ensuring the country’s unity and peace.

He explained that the exhibition was to tell Nigeria’s 60-year story in pictorial form, delivering a photographic presentation of the nation’s icons.

Mr. Mohammed said the exhibition also captured ancient and modern fashion/attires/hairstyles, Nigerian cuisine, tourist attractions, festivals, as well as Nigerians in Diaspora and their achievements.

The exhibition, which is expected to run for three days at the National Press Centre in Abuja, was declared open by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

