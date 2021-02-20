The former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Friday said the security of Nigeria is not just for the ruling party, but all Nigerians.

Senator Saraki disclosed this while commiserating with the government and people of Niger State over the recent abduction of Schoolchildren, a staff and fifteen family members in Kagara area of the state.

#InCaseYouMissedIt: Former President of the Senate, @bukolasaraki said while commiserating with the govt & people of Niger State that: “The security of this country isn’t just for the ruling party. It’s for all of us. — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

The PDP Reconciliation Committee led by the former Senate president had visited former head of State, Ibrahim Babangida in Minna as parts of its efforts at rebuilding the party.