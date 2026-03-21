President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to take a more active role in safeguarding the country, stressing that national security cannot be left solely in the hands of government or security agencies. The President made the appeal on Friday in Lagos shortly after observing Eid-el-Fitr prayers at Dodan Barracks,…...

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to take a more active role in safeguarding the country, stressing that national security cannot be left solely in the hands of government or security agencies.

The President made the appeal on Friday in Lagos shortly after observing Eid-el-Fitr prayers at Dodan Barracks, against the backdrop of a recently foiled terrorist attack in Maiduguri.

Addressing journalists, Tinubu emphasised that maintaining peace and stability requires collective effort, urging citizens to support security agencies with timely information.

“The stability, peace and security of the nation is not just one man’s responsibility. We are all involved,” he said.

“Report suspicious movements of people across the length and breadth of the country. These are our responsibilities too.”

Beyond security concerns, the President urged Nigerians to carry forward the moral lessons of Ramadan and Lent, particularly values such as patience, tolerance and compassion, as essential tools for national cohesion.

“We give thanks to God for guiding us through the month of Ramadan. We have accepted the principles, philosophy and doctrine of giving, peace, security and love of our nation, and of neighbours, and kindness to all humanity in any way we can.

“We should assist the needy and help the vulnerable. That is the teaching. May God accept our sacrifices. We must continue not because Ramadan has come and it’s over… The teaching must continue even after Ramadan. We must continue to be our brother’s keeper. Good behaviour, good neighbours, and love for humanity.

“The focus of all religions in the country remains the worship of one God… The task of nation-building is collective, inclusive and shared by all Nigerians.”

Tinubu also reflected on his recent state visit to the United Kingdom, describing it as an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s diversity and strengthen global perceptions of religious tolerance and economic potential.

“Our visit was a very big opportunity for us to be a good example of the diversity in our society, being able to accept one another as our brothers’ keepers. Tolerance among all faiths. The fact that we worship the same God doesn’t mean our styles have to be the same. Our behaviour could be different, but we serve God Almighty,” he said.

Earlier, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sulaiman Oluwatoyoyin Abou-Nolla, who led the Eid prayers, urged Nigerians to embrace peace and restraint amid global uncertainty.

“Today, we are witnessing a world unsettled by tensions and fear. Nations are on edge, and economies are fragile,” he said.

He added: “for Nigerians… this is a time for calmness, not chaos—a time for wisdom, not provocation. Ours is a religion of peace and discipline and care.”

Dignitaries present at the prayer ground included National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, and former Governor Babatunde Fashola, alongside associates and family members.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima joined Muslim faithful at Ramat Square in Maiduguri for the Eid prayers, where he reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling insecurity and other pressing national challenges.