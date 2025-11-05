The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Prof. Stephen Adegbite, has emphasized that the peace and progress of Nigeria depend on unity, mutual understanding, and collective resolve, not on divisive narratives....

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Prof. Stephen Adegbite, has emphasized that the peace and progress of Nigeria depend on unity, mutual understanding, and collective resolve, not on divisive narratives.

Bishop Adegbite made this known during a press briefing on national issues in his office at the NCPC Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

He addressed recent comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump alleging a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria and hinting at possible foreign military intervention.

“While we appreciate global concern for the welfare of Christians, we clarify that the security challenges confronting Nigeria should not be misconstrued as a religious war but as a national security crisis driven by terrorism, banditry, and criminality that have affected all citizens regardless of faith,” Bishop Adegbite stated.

Citing data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) and the Observatory of Religious Freedom in Africa (ORFA), the Executive Secretary revealed that between 2020 and 2025, over 20,000 civilians lost their lives in various conflicts across the country — including both Christians and Muslims.

These figures underscore the fact that Nigeria’s challenge is not a genocide against a particular faith but a complex national security emergency.

Bishop Adegbite lauded the ongoing efforts of the Federal and State Governments in combating insurgency and restoring stability in affected regions, noting that significant progress has been recorded in recent years. “The government has never sanctioned violence against any faith group,” he noted. “What Nigeria needs from the international community is partnership, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism training, and humanitarian aid — not threats of military invasion.”

He further warned that any reckless foreign military action could destabilize the entire West African sub-region, leading to humanitarian and economic crises. “Nigeria is a complex, multi-ethnic democracy with over 220 million citizens and more than 250 ethnic nationalities,” the NCPC boss said. “What we need is cooperation and solidarity, not coercion or divisive rhetoric.”

Bishop Adegbite also commended the collaboration between Christian and Muslim leaders through the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), describing it as a vital platform for interfaith dialogue and peacebuilding. “We, as religious leaders, stand united against violence. Our calling is to heal, not to divide; to build bridges, not walls,” he declared.

According to Bishop Adegbite, “the battle is not Christians versus Muslims; it is Nigerians versus terror. Our nation’s strength lies in our shared humanity, faith, and hope in a peaceful future.”

He appealed to the media, international observers, and global advocacy groups to engage with verified facts and support efforts that promote healing, justice, and reconciliation among Nigerians.