Ambassador-designate and Senator representing Ondo South, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their professionalism, resilience and sustained contributions to national security and regional stability across Africa.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ibrahim, who is also the founder of the Institute for Security and Modern War Studies, University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, said the Armed Forces have continued to demonstrate exceptional commitment despite complex and evolving security challenges.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces have remained steadfast in their constitutional responsibility of safeguarding over 250 million Nigerians, even as security threats grow more dynamic and sophisticated,” he said.

The senator noted that with an estimated personnel strength of about 230,000 and an annual defence budget of roughly $2 billion, representing about one per cent of Nigeria’s GDP, the military has recorded significant gains in counter-terrorism and internal security operations nationwide.

According to him, “the successes recorded in counter-terrorism and internal security efforts are critical to preserving Nigeria’s sovereignty, internal cohesion and territorial integrity.”

Beyond Nigeria’s borders, Ibrahim highlighted the country’s leadership role in African peacekeeping and stabilisation missions, citing interventions under ECOWAS in Liberia and Sierra Leone, as well as peace operations in Sudan, Mali, The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.

“These interventions have consistently reinforced Nigeria’s standing as a stabilising force and a responsible security leader on the African continent,” he added.

Ibrahim also referenced the Global Firepower (GFP) Report 2025, which ranks Nigeria as the 31st strongest military globally and third in Africa, describing the ranking as a reflection of the Armed Forces’ rising strategic relevance in global defence affairs.

He attributed recent improvements in operational capacity and morale to the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, particularly in the areas of troop welfare and institutional support.

“As Nigeria approaches 2026, Nigerians must continue to stand firmly with the Armed Forces, whose sacrifices remain central to our peace, unity and stability, not only within our borders but across the African region,” Ibrahim said.