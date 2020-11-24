Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has expressed confidence that Nigerians will vote and re-elect the All Progressives Congress (APC) again in 2023 saying the opposition parties are not thinking.

According to Mr Fashola, if APC keeps to its promises it will retain power beyond 2023.

Speaking with journalist in Abuja, the Minister said opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others have to think better than the APC in order to defeat the ruling party in the next general elections.

On the present caretaker and National convention Committee of the party,he strongly advised the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect and honour agreement reached at the formative stage of the party.

Although, he argued that zoning may not feature in the party’s constitution but noted that party leaders at the formative stage entered into agreement which must be honoured.