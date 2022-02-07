Nigerians in Ukraine asked to remain calm, advised to register with Embassy amid Russia tensions

Following recent events and tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine have been advised to remain calm and vigilant.

PRESS STATEMENT ALL NIGERIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE* Advertisement Abuja, January 6, 2022. Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine have been urged to remain calm and be security conscious following recent happenings and tensions generated between Ukraine and Russia.#Thread pic.twitter.com/I5tgLMH0FZ Advertisement — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) February 6, 2022

According to a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Gabriel Odu of NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, assured that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, is doing everything possible to ensure the safety and security of all Diaspora Nigerians in that country.

The NIDCOM Boss also encouraged Nigerian citizens in Ukraine to go to the Embassy’s website and complete the registration process.