The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called for further decrease in prices of petroleum products, and revamp of Nigeria’s refineries.

President of the Union, Ayuba Wabba, made the call during a Workers Day address on Friday.

He however warned that Nigerian workers won’t be sacrificial lambs and called for increased efforts in the fight against corruption especially in the oil sector.

“Let me say it clear and loud too, that Nigerian workers and workers in other parts of the world won’t be sacrifical lambs during and after the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Speaking on the debt profile, the labour leader said there is no infrastructure development to justify Nigeria’s rising debt profile. He added that Coronavirus pandemic amplifies the need for government to revamp education and health sectors.

Mr Wabba said capital morbidity will be a hard task in the next few years and urged government at all levels to strengthen the naira by producing what citizens eat.

He stressed that there is an urgent need for diversification of the nation’s economy to avert job losses as a result of the pandemic.

“There’s no any other time than now. Nigerian government and governments of other nations must diversify their economies to prevent job losses because life must continue after Coronavirus.”

Speaking on Power, the labour leader called for an urgent review of the sector privatisation programme and demanded an end to estimate billing.