Daniel Adeluyi, a gifted Nigerian teenager, has made national history by advancing to the semi-finals of the 2025 Breakthrough Junior Challenge, one of the world’s most competitive and prestigious science competitions for young people.

Selected from thousands of global submissions, Daniel is the first Nigerian in the 11-year history of the competition to reach this stage, placing him among the top 30 young scientists worldwide.

Daniel’s entry—a dynamic, two-minute video—breaks down the science of wormholes in a simple, visually engaging format.

Explaining his choice of topic, he said:

“Wormholes represent a path to reaching the seemingly unreachable. Physics can turn ideas that seem impossible into things that could become real. My love for adventure, science, and media came together perfectly in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge.”

The competition offers major rewards, including:

$250,000 scholarship for the winning student

$50,000 prize for the teacher

$100,000 state-of-the-art science laboratory for the school

Daniel is now closer than ever to winning these life-changing opportunities — but public support is crucial for him to advance to the final round.

Beyond academics, Daniel is a well-rounded student with strong leadership and creative interests.

A former Assistant Head Boy at Brickhall School Abuja, he received the Chairman’s Award for Academic Excellence.

He also leads his estate’s U18 football team, plays basketball, and is a self-taught keyboardist who has composed original music.

He is also the founder of BRAINS (Building Real-world Artificial Intelligence and Next-generation Skills), a nonprofit that introduces children to artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

His goal is to inspire young learners to embrace curiosity and prepare for the future of work.

Daniel attributes his passion for communication to years of consuming high-quality educational content, from National Geographic programs to scientific classics such as Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time.

Since 2021, he has volunteered with the media unit of The Capital Assembly, sharpening his storytelling and content creation skills — talents that contributed directly to his standout competition video.

Public Support Needed

To secure a place in the finals, Daniel’s video must receive high engagement on both the Breakthrough Prize Facebook page and YouTube channel. The entry with the strongest combined support is guaranteed a spot in the final round.

Daniel is urging Nigerians everywhere to rally behind him.

“I would be very grateful if people would watch my video and like it on both platforms if they enjoy it,” he appealed.

Voting Links

https://youtu.be/DysdmiVLAug?si=TuQJYGyN5xEvFdEM