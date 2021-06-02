A fair number of Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday afternoon were killed by troops of the Nigerian military in Borno State, after a heavy gun fire with Nigerian troops in Damboa town.

A credible security source disclosed that some of the Boko Haram fighters after the gun fire fled with gun shot injuries.

According to the source, the terrorists invaded Damboa in a convoy of 11 gun trucks and one Armoured Personnel Carrier But their attempt to attack a military formation and civilian population after infiltrating the town was foiled by the military forces.

Advertisement

At the moment Normalcy is restored in the area.