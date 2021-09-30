Nigerian Doctor alleges death threats over DNA laboratory opening in Lekki

A Nigerian doctor, Penking, who announced the launch of a new DNA laboratory in Lagos state, says he has received death threats.

The medical doctor had earlier said that when the DNA laboratory starts in October, it will provide a 75 percent discount on DNA testing.

He had shared on social media that; ”A new DNA Laboratory is opening in Lekki on October 18 and will be offering a whooping 75% discount on DNA Paternity tests for one month as promo. I signed a publicity contract with the M.D today. Many families in Nigeria will not wear the same colour of Aso ebi this December”.

The retired Medical Doctor traveled all the way from Northern Ireland after reading about Nigeria’s high prevalence of paternity fraud and decided to come and plant in Lekki with his life savings. Nigerian billionaires have no idea how to profit from the country’s problems.”

Hours after he made the tweet, Penking alleged he has received threats from people asking him to stop talking about the new DNA laboratory.

In his words; ”Can you even believe that I’ve received life threats to stop talking about the new DNA Paternity test laboratory launching in Lekki at 75% discount? Paternity fraud in Nigeria is deeper than you can ever imagine. I myself knew it was bad but I didn’t know it was this bad? My God!

Even if this is the last tweet I will ever make about this, Dear Nigerian men, you owe yourselves the duty to find out whether that child under your care is really your blood. Even if you can’t afford for all, do it for your first child at least . You owe yourself this.

Don’t allow anybody to guilt-trip you that it’s lack of trust. It’s not lack of trust. It is called “being double sure”. Many men trusted their partners 100% but found out by accident when they were trying to process foreign citizenship for their children.

Please save yourself such embarrassment and unnecessary waste of funds. Confirm early. Every child should be taken care of by his father or if taken care of by another man, with his consent.

Judging from where we are in Nigeria, As a man living in Nigeria, I think it is safe to say that your first child is not yours until proven otherwise. You owe yourself and your lineage the proof.”