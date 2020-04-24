The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, said Nigeria will not remain the same after the coronavirus pandemic because of innovative ideas being developed by the youths to keep themselves busy during this lockdown period.

The Ooni of Ife stated this in Osogbo during the presentation of two motorized modular fumigators to Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the Government House in Osogbo.

The motorized modular fumigators were made at the Palace of the Ooni of Ife and tested few day ago with the fumigation of Ife township.

As promised, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi was at the Government House in Osogbo to present the fumigators to the state helmsman for fumigation of the entire State.

He was received by Governor Gboyega Oyetola and some members of his cabinet. Then followed the fumigation of the Government House while the Governor and his imperial majesty watched.



The locally made machinery which converts liquid disinfectant to fog has no harmful effect on human health. It is designed to fumigate large areas and destroy viral elements in the environment.

Ooni of Ife recommends the use of the fumigators in places where there are large gathering of people like markets.

The state commissioner for environment said the machines will be put to use immediately.