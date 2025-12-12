Team Nigeria enjoyed a promising start to Day 3 at the 4th African Youth Games in Luanda, delivering eye-catching performances across multiple events. This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Kola Daniel, the Special Assistant on Media, Office of the Director General, National Sports Commi...

This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Kola Daniel, the Special Assistant on Media, Office of the Director General, National Sports Commission (NSC).

In the swimming pool, Aidan Dumuje-Abili impressed in the boys’ 100m freestyle, clocking 55.90 seconds to finish second in his heat.

The strong outing secured him a place in the event’s final, scheduled for Friday evening, where he will look to challenge for a podium finish.

Nigeria also maintained its momentum in beach volleyball, as the team claimed its second consecutive victory, defeating Namibia 2–0 in commanding fashion to keep their campaign firmly on track.

With spirits high and performances improving, Team Nigeria will aim to build on these results as the day progresses.