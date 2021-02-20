The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday night announced 662 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the number of infections in the country to 150,908.

The agency announced this through its twitter account.

Breakdown of the new infections show that Lagos recorded 167, FCT-116, Ogun-45, Kano-44, Akwa Ibom-35, Edo-34, Rivers-27, Kaduna-23,Osun-23 and Kwara-22.

Others are Taraba-22, Oyo-20, Ondo-19, Plateau-14, Abia-11, Imo-11, Nasarawa-7, Niger-6, Bayelsa-5, Delta-5, Enugu-3, Ekiti-2 and Jigawa-1.

So far, a total of 127,500 patients have been treated and discharged while 1813 have died from complications arising from COVID-19.