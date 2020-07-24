The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 604 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing total infections reported to 38,948.

The centre stated this via Twitter noting that 16,061 patients have been discharged upon treatment and recovery from 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

It added that 833 associated deaths have been reported so far.

The NCDC gave a state-by-state distribution of recorded infections in the country on Thursday as, “Lagos – 203, Oyo – 87, FCT – 79, Edo – 41, Osun – 35, Ogun – 24, Rivers – 22, Kaduna – 22, Akwa Ibom – 20, Plateau – 18, Delta – 9, Ebonyi – 9, Imo – 8, Enugu – 5, Kano – 5, Cross River – 5, Katsina – 4, Nasarawa – 3, Borno – 2, Ekiti – 2, and Bauchi – 1.”