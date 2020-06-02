The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reported 416 new cases overnight, taking the total number of cases to 10,578.

Of the 416 new cases, Lagos again recorded the highest number with 192, followed by Edo with 41, next is Rivers with 33, Kaduna with 30, Kwara recorded 23 new cases Nasarawa, 18, Borno 17, FCT 14, Oyo 10, Katsina 7, Abia and Delta 5 cases each, Adamawa has 4 cases while Imo and Ondo has 3, Benue Bauchi, Ogun each had 2 cases and Niger state has one.

So far, three thousand, one hundred and twenty two patients have been discharged while the country has recorded 299 deaths.