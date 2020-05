The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 288 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing total number of infections in the country to 5445.

Breakdown: 179-Lagos, 20-Kaduna, 15-Katsina, 15-Jigawa, 13-Borno, 11-Ogun, 8-Kano, 7-FCT, 4-Niger, 4-Ekiti, 3-Oyo, 3-Delta, 3-Bauchi, 2-Kwara, 1-Edo

A total of 1320 patients have been discharged and 171 deaths recorded.