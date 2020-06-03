The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday said it has recorded 241 new cases of Coronavirus outbreak in the country, taking the total number of infections in Nigeria to 10,818.

The NCDC on its official Twitter handle said June 2, 2020 also witnessed 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

The health agency stated that most of those who died were associated with co-morbidities, noting that three out of four of those who have been discharged were without co-morbidities.

It said this was consistent with the fact that risks were higher for those with other illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and other chronic non-communicable diseases.

The NCDC said there was general reduction in mortality trend and continuous improvement in recoveries as shown in discharges compared to the increase in number of confirmed cases.

It stated that no new state have reported a case in the last 24 hours.

According to the body, till date, 10,819 cases have been confirmed, 7,266 of active cases, 3,239 cases have been treated and discharged, 314 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said the 241 new cases were reported from 14 states – Lagos (142), Oyo (15), FCT (13), Kano (12), Edo (11), Delta (10), Kaduna (9), Rivers (9), Borno (8), Jigawa (4), Gombe (3), Plateau (3), Osun (1) and Bauchi (1).