The Presidency has said Nigeria is on a “healing journey” and firmly on track to build a $1 trillion economy by 2030. The Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion in the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Nurudeen Zauro, made the disclosure at the weekend in Abuja du...

The Presidency has said Nigeria is on a “healing journey” and firmly on track to build a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion in the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Nurudeen Zauro, made the disclosure at the weekend in Abuja during a media engagement where details of the 2026 RegTech Africa Conference and Expo were unveiled.

He stated that the Federal Government intensifies efforts to expand economic and financial inclusion and position the country as Africa’s leading hub for a borderless digital economy.

According to Zauro, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu set a clear economic direction from the outset of his administration, driven by reforms designed to restore investor confidence, widen inclusion, and stimulate sustainable growth.

“From day one, Mr President set a target of deepening Nigeria’s economic and financial sector to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030. To get there, we must build trust, infrastructure and inclusion, supported by policies that promote partnership and collaboration. That is the essence of a borderless economy,” he said.

Nigeria is scheduled to host the continental conference from May 20 to 22, 2026, under the patronage of the Office of the Vice President. The event, themed “Building trust, infrastructure, inclusion and policy for a borderless economy,” is being organised in partnership with the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion and in collaboration with the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa.

Zauro acknowledged that recent government policies have placed pressure on citizens but maintained that the reforms were unavoidable in restoring long-term economic stability.

“It takes a bold decision for a father who knows his child is sick to take him to the hospital, allow him to go through surgery and come out hale and hearty. Nigeria has gone through painful reforms, but today we are on a healing journey,” he said.

He added that early signs of recovery are emerging, with improving economic indicators and renewed interest from investors.

“The numbers are changing. Investors are coming, and Nigeria is back on its trajectory to success. Our leadership position in Africa is being reinforced,” Zauro stated.

He said the administration is strategically leveraging opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to strengthen Nigeria’s regional influence, adding that both the President and Vice President have continued to engage international partners to attract investment and collaboration.

On economic and financial inclusion, Zauro said the drive is backed by a presidential directive and anchored on the ASO Accord on Economic and Financial Inclusion, which promotes commitment, partnership, and collaboration across all levels of government.

He disclosed that the inclusion agenda has been elevated to the National Economic Council to ensure active participation by state governments.

“It is not enough to make policy at the centre; it must reach the sub-nationals so that every Nigerian is part of it. Our principle remains that no one should be left behind,” he said.

Organisers of the RegTech Africa Conference noted that sustained multi-stakeholder engagement remains crucial to addressing long-standing challenges faced by citizens and businesses, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

They stressed that improved access to markets and efficient payment systems could significantly enhance productivity and economic output.

“If people have access to markets and can receive payments seamlessly, even from remote communities, productivity will increase,” they said, adding that inclusive dialogue and practical solutions are essential to unlocking Nigeria’s full economic potential.