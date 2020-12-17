Former Inspector General of Police , Sunday Ehindero has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to give urgent attention to security challenges facing the country .
He said Nigeria is in a serious crisis due to rising cases of kidnapping , banditry and insurgency .
Mr. Ehindero spoke at a consolidation meeting on state policing in Akure, the Ondo state capital
He said adequate funding of community policing is the way out of the current security problem .
The meeting was attended by prominent traditional leaders and security experts.
