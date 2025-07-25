As part of the Tinubu administration’s drive for industrialisation and economic diversification, the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) has held talks with the China-Africa Geoscience Cooperation Centre...

As part of the Tinubu administration’s drive for industrialisation and economic diversification, the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) has held talks with the China-Africa Geoscience Cooperation Centre and Yangtse Automotive Group on collaborative investments in mining and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.

The meeting, held at the NCSP office in Abuja, explored ways to revitalise Nigeria’s manufacturing base and unlock long-term industrial growth.

Director General of NCSP, Mr Joseph Tegbe, stressed the need to reindustrialise Nigeria by attracting serious Chinese investors into the country’s industrial ecosystem.

He identified opportunities across the EV value chain, including mineral extraction, battery production, charging infrastructure, and vehicle manufacturing—aimed at positioning Nigeria as a hub for clean mobility in West Africa.

Tegbe also commended the efforts of the Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr Dele Alake, in advancing sectoral reforms.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese delegation, Professor Hu Peng, Secretary General of the China-Africa Geoscience Centre, reaffirmed China’s commitment to Africa under President Xi Jinping’s leadership.

He highlighted Yangtse Automotive and Hubei Wan New Energy’s readiness to invest in Nigeria’s evolving industrial sector.

As part of the next steps, Yangtse Automotive is expected to submit a formal expression of interest to the NCSP, detailing proposed areas of collaboration. The NCSP will also conduct a technical visit to Hubei Wan New Energy’s facilities in the coming weeks.

The initiative is expected to enhance manufacturing, create jobs, and support Nigeria’s industrial transformation under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.