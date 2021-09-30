Nigeria at 61: IGP assures maximum security, calls for renewed pan-Nigerian spirit

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has guaranteed maximum protection of lives and property as the country celebrates its 61st anniversary of independence tomorrow, October 1.

The IGP stated in a statement issued by Frank Mba, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), that the police have put appropriate security measures in place to safeguard residents and guarantee the success of all events planned for the anniversary celebration during the time and beyond.

He said: “Assistant Inspectors- General of Police, Commissioners of Police in all the zonal and state commands and the FCT have been directed to lead the independence anniversary security operations from the frontline.

“They are to ensure high visibility and confidence-boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas, and public places to prevent any infiltration by hostile elements.”

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s independence anniversary, the IGP pledged the NPF’s unwavering loyalty to the country’s sovereignty as well as its unwavering commitment to combating crime and criminality in the country and ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

He also urged all people to observe the festivities in the most peaceful and law-abiding way possible, while asking for a renewed feeling of Pan-Nigerian spirit, patriotism, love, and intentional efforts by leaders at all levels to deescalate ethnic tensions and suspicions in the country.

He asked citizens to continue cooperating with the police and other security authorities in combating crime and criminality in the country.