The Nigerian Army has arrested Kumaor Fachii, the second-in-command to Terwase Akwaza popularly known as Gana who was killed last month in Benue state.

The suspect was paraded by the Commander four Special Forces, in Doma, Major General Ali Monde.

Gana and his group had terrorized Benue state and other neighboring states in the last five years.

Kumaor Fachii was arrested in Kastina Ala Local Government of Benue state when was in company with his girlfriend.

After Gana’s death, there was wide speculation that he had handed over power to his second in command.

Advertisement

The suspect confessed to being a member of Gana’s group but denied his position as the second-in-command.