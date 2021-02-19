The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has appealed to Bandits across the State to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue and reconciliation for peace and security to prevail.

Ahmed Matane made the plea in Dutsen Magaji, Mariga Local Government Area of the State while addressing Bandits and their Commanders terrorizing the State.

The SSG who was accompanied by a renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Abubakar Gumi further called on other criminal elements like the kidnappers and cattle rustlers to join in the peace dialogue process in order to put an end to the security challenges that have bedeviled the State over the years.

In furtherance to the peace dialogue, Ahmed Matane enjoined the Commanders to support Government secure the release of the abducted Passengers of Niger State Transport Authority and Students of Government Science College, Kagara, adding the unfortunate incidents in recent days call for sober reflection.

He reaffirmed that Government will continue to ensure the security of lives and property through strengthening the security architecture of the State, hence the need for people to collaborate with the Government in its determination to rid the State of any criminal activities.

The SSG stressed the need for religious leaders and other stakeholders to embark on how to get the bandits, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers to key into the peace initiatives of the Government.

In his remarks, the renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Abubakar Gumi expressed optimism that dialoguing with the Bandits will put an end to the current insecurity in the State and country at large.

Sheikh Gumi reminded the Hoodlums that Islam is against taking the lives of innocent people and appealed to them to embrace peace by laying down their arms.

The Islamic Cleric told the Bandits that he will continue to discuss with the State Government to explore whatever assistance and support Government will give to them with a view to achieving the set objectives.

Some of the Commanders in their separate remarks applauded the State Government for the peace process, stressing that it would go a long way in restoring peace across the state.

The Bandits appealed to the State Government to assist the release of their members arrested by security agencies and detained across the State for the peace process to thrive.

The highlight of the occasion was the distribution of Islamic Books to the Bandits by Sheikh Ahmed Gumi so as to teach them the doctrine of Islam.