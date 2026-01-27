Organisers of the Niger Delta Games have reaffirmed that the competition will remain a key feature of the National Sports Commission’s sporting calendar, as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots sports development in Nigeria. The assurance was given by Mr. Malik Ikpokpo, Chairman of Dunamis Ico...

Organisers of the Niger Delta Games have reaffirmed that the competition will remain a key feature of the National Sports Commission’s sporting calendar, as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots sports development in Nigeria.

The assurance was given by Mr. Malik Ikpokpo, Chairman of Dunamis Icon and organisers of the Niger Delta Games, during a courtesy visit to the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade.

Ikpokpo said the visit was aimed at formally briefing the NSC leadership on preparations for the 2026 edition of the games, which will be hosted by Edo State.

He noted that the success of the maiden edition held in Akwa Ibom State last year was largely due to the strategic support of the NSC.

“We are very excited at the Niger Delta Games that we have a very cordial relationship with the NSC and they have been very supportive in providing us with every form of technical and logistic assistance.

“This is why I am here to let the DG know our level of preparation as regards what our sponsor, NDDC are doing and how far we have gone with our host, Edo State, in their readiness to welcome the entire nine Niger Delta states,” he said.

Ikpokpo added that the Niger Delta Games was designed not just as a competition, but as a long-term platform for discovering and nurturing young talents across the region.

“The Niger Delta Games align perfectly with the new vision of the NSC to have a vibrant and sustainable sports economy that works through organisation of regular domestic competitions of international standard,” he said.

The 2026 Niger Delta Games is scheduled to hold from February 20 to 26 in Edo State, with athletes expected to participate from the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

The visit further underscored the commitment of both the organisers and the NSC to strengthening domestic sports competitions and expanding opportunities for grassroots athletes nationwide.