The Commissioner of Information in Niger state, Mohammed Sani Idris has reunited with his family members in Minna amid jubilations.

Mr Idris was released Thursday night after spending three days in the den of kidnappers.

Speaking shortly after regaining his freedom, Mr Idris said he has forgiven his abductors and those that contracted them.

He further stated that the abductors parted ways with him crying, regretting their actions that if they’d known they wouldn’t have abducted him.

They pledged to desist from the trade of kidnapping.

The information commissioner also added that the bandits confessed they were paid from Zamfara with a photo and description of his house to get him on the information that he receives 200 million from the government monthly.