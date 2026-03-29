The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke on her appointment as the first Black International Chief Executive Officer of Women for Women International. In a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the agency’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Dabiri-Erewa described…...

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke on her appointment as the first Black International Chief Executive Officer of Women for Women International.

In a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the agency’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Dabiri-Erewa described the appointment as “a proud and defining moment for Nigeria and the diaspora,” noting that Thelma’s leadership reflects the resilience, brilliance, and global impact of Nigerians worldwide.

According to the statement, the NiDCOM boss expressed that the historic achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Nigeria but for the global African diaspora community.

The statement reads, “A distinguished Nigerian professional and social impact leader, Thelma Ekiyor Solanke, brings decades of experience in economic empowerment, gender advocacy, and sustainable development.

“Her appointment underscores the growing global recognition of Nigerian excellence and leadership in advancing inclusive development.”

In her new role, she will lead Women for Women International’s mission to support women survivors of war and conflict, helping them rebuild their lives through access to education, financial resources, and community support across multiple countries.

“Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke’s appointment not only breaks barriers but also inspires a new generation of Nigerian women and young leaders to aspire to global leadership positions,” Dabiri-Erewa stated.

Dabiri-Erewa reaffirms NiDCOM’s commitment to celebrating and supporting Nigerians in the diaspora who are making remarkable contributions across sectors worldwide.

The Commission encourages continued collaboration and recognition of Nigerian professionals driving change on the global stage.