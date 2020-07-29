The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM), Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to the Authorities Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to pay the allowances, tuition fees and other incentives of students on scholarship scheme.

Her plea is coming few days after a protest video went viral on social media

In a release in Abuja by Gabriel Odu, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa said that as a matter of urgency, NDDC should intervene by promptly paying other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme to guarantee their stay and education in the UK.

According to her, a letter had been written to the Honourable Minister of the Niger Delta Senator Godswill Akpabio, drawing his attention to the plight of the students, and urging the NDDC who are directly responsible for the Students’ scholarships to pay.

She added that “the deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire , non payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually become beggars”.

Dabiri-Erewa said the commission counts on the minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected students will be made.