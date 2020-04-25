Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is to benefit from the sum of $500,000 (about N95million)with FIFA sharing $150million to its member associations as palliative amid the hardship occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA says the money will be shared to a hundred and twenty one member football associations including Nigeria

The money is FIFA members’ 2019 and 2020 operational funding.

The second installment of the 2020 funding was planned to be paid in July, but the world football governing body has decided to fast-track it and make it available to also serve as bailout in the face of challenges which the coronavirus scourge has posed.

It is expected that the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF will get huge relief from the FIFA money amid its stringent financial situation.