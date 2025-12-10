The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has inaugurated the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) for Girls in Abuja on Wednesday, at the Noble Hall Leadership Academy in Abuja. According to a Statement made available to TVC on Wednesday, the initiative follows the initial launch of a similar program f...

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has inaugurated the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) for Girls in Abuja on Wednesday, at the Noble Hall Leadership Academy in Abuja.

According to a Statement made available to TVC on Wednesday, the initiative follows the initial launch of a similar program for boys two years ago, which is meant to provide support to member associations of FIFA to realise their full potential.

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau MON, underscored the significance of the scheme as a primary design for talent identification.

Gusau said, “This scheme is dedicated to uncovering talents among both boys and girls. Nigeria has consistently led women’s football in Africa for the past twenty-five years, a fact validated by recent CAF Award recognitions.

“I extend my congratulations to these young girls as the first beneficiaries of this initiative. It is heartening to see that football remains a sport of interest among many young people, which is truly commendable.”

“I assure you that we will enlist experts to train and develop your skills, with the hope that some of you may represent Nigeria at the national level and perhaps emulate icons like Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade,” said the NFF President.

He added that the program, established by FIFA, aims to advance the game of football globally, beginning from the grassroots level.

NFF’s Director of Competitions, Ms Ruth David, who represented the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi (MON), said: “The Talent Development Scheme (TDS) is part of FIFA’s collaborative efforts with Member Associations to enhance global competitiveness. It reflects a long-term commitment to nurturing talent worldwide.”

Head of Women’s Football at the NFF, Hajiya Amina Daura, expressed gratitude to the school management for their hospitality and elaborated on the foundation of the TDS program.

Daura said, “We sincerely thank the school for hosting this program. It is designed to promote your talents in football, initiated by FIFA top official Arsene Wenger, to discover and develop your potential, not only as players but also as future health-conscious individuals who can serve as coaches, referees, physiotherapists, doctors, and psychologists.

“Football provides an avenue for discipline, health, and career opportunities, especially for young girls from the grassroots level.”

In her closing remarks, the Proprietress of the Noble Hall Leadership Academy, Hajiya Maryam Muttalab Duba, expressed appreciation to the NFF for selecting the institution as the venue for the launch. She emphasised the school’s commitment to fostering future leaders and expressed hope that some students might one day represent Nigeria in football.

Attendees included the NFF Head of International Competitions, Mr Dayo Enebi Achor; the Head of the NFF National and Inter-Clubs Competitions, Dr Ayo Abdulrahaman; Chief Technical Officer, Coach Abdulrafiu Yusuf, along with various officials and staff members of the Nigeria Football Federation.