The Nigeria Football Federation, the FCT Football Association, are still in shock over the death of former Nigeria National League Chairman, Chidi Ofo Okenwa

Mr Okenewa died in his home state Enugu on Tuesday after battling acute leukaemia according to reports.

Before his death, he was an Executive board member of the NFF as well as the chairman, Enugu State Football Association.

In their condolences messages, NFF, FCT FA described Okenwa’s death as shocking and prayed God to grant his soul rest eternally.