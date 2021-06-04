Newspaper and magazine vendors have taken to the streets in Aba to protest against security operatives over harassment and detention of one of their members.

The protesters under the body of Aba Newspapers and Magazine Vendors Association, called on Nigeria Union of journalist, Guild of Editors, Human Right Societies, Acting Inspector General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police, Abia state, to wade into the matter and release one of their members ,Anthony Acho, detained at Eziama Police post in Aba North since May 30th,

They threatened to down tools or they will from Monday 6th June 2021 if their demands are not met.

According to them, in a press statement made available to TVC News, frantic efforts have been made to get him release but the police denied him bail unless they produce the sum of One hundred thousand naira.

They said this is another way of gagging the freedom of press in the state giving the security situation across the country not to carry out their daily business.