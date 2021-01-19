Kano has been thrown into shock following reports that the newly elected chairman of Bebeji Local Government Area, Alhaji Ali Namadi is dead.

Mr. Namadi was among the successful APC chairmanship candidates in the just concluded local government councils elections held on Saturday 16th January, 2021.

Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu Tiga, Director Campaign to the late chairman in a terse statement that was made available to Reporters in Kano said Namadi died by 1:00am on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Mr Tiga explained that the late Chairman drove himself to Bebeji General Hospital for medical attention before he gave up the ghost.

Tiga disclosed that baring any last minute change, Namadi’s funeral prayers would take place in his hometown, Bebeji, on Tuesday morning.