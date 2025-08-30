New Zealand Minister of Finance, Nicola Willis, says the Chairman of Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Mr. Neil Quigley, has resigned with immediate effect. The Chairman’s departure follows months of speculation as pressure mounted on him after the sudden resignation of former governor, Adrian Orr,...

The Chairman’s departure follows months of speculation as pressure mounted on him after the sudden resignation of former governor, Adrian Orr, due to disagreements to cut RBNZ’s budget.

Mr. Quigley was elected chair of the Reserve Bank board in 2016.

The minister said Mr. Quigley’s Deputy Chair, Rodger Finlay, would exercise the functions of chair until an appointment is made.