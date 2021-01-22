The minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday said the implementation of the 65 year retirement age and 40 year of service approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have taken off from Januar 1.

The minister, who spoke on Thursday at the 2020 ministerial briefing in Abuja, said the policies took effect from January 1.

Mr Adamu however said that there would not be a uniform take-off date for all the other policies approved by President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2020 World Teachers Day.

He said that effective dates for other policies would be announced subsequently after the submission of the report of the National Coordinating Committee.

Prior to the approval of the new retirement age and years of service by the president, the retirement age of teachers in the country was 60 years or 35 years in service.

The gesture was as a form of reward for teachers’ dedication to duty and also to attract more people to the profession.