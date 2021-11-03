NEMA warns of massive gas leakage at computer village, Oba-Akran, Awolowo, Anifowose axis

A massive gas pipeline leak is reportedly taking place in some areas around Ikeja, Lagos State.

NEMA’s acting Coordinator for Lagos State Territory, Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the incident while asking residents in the Computer Village/Under bridge, Awolowo Way, Oba Akran axis, Anifowoshe Street, and Medical Road to avoid coming into contact with naked flames for safety concerns.

The agency said a distress alert was received about a massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas.

The agency called on residents to proceed with extreme caution.

Mr. Farinloye stated that emergency responders are attempting to avert the unexpected. Residents around these areas have been advised not open shops pending when normalcy will return.