NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of Giwa bandits attack

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has taken relief materials to Fatika Community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna state where armed bandits attacked and killed atleast 40 persons on the 18th and 19th of December.

Among the materials are foodstuff, grains, mattresses, buckets, blankets, others.

NEMA officials were joined by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) who also brought some Items.

Both agencies have carried out assessments to determine the damage done to lives and properties so as to make proper recommendations to the government for for support to the communities.

The affected communities include Ruheya, Kauran pawa, Marke, Turunkawa, Nasarawa and Sabon Gida. Most of the displaces persons from these villages are being camped at Fatika where the relief materials are being distributed.