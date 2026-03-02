The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced an extension of the deadline for its Student Loan Application Portal following a notable rise in nationwide interest driven by ongoing awareness campaigns. In a Monday statement signed by Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the NELFUND’s Director of Stra...

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced an extension of the deadline for its Student Loan Application Portal following a notable rise in nationwide interest driven by ongoing awareness campaigns.

In a Monday statement signed by Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, the extension comes after a public notice issued last week announcing that the application portal would close on February 27, 2026.

Oluwatuyi expressed that the extension was approved due to strong responses from students and key stakeholders across the country, alongside a surge in applications and enquiries.

She stated that the extension window will allow additional time for eligible students to complete their submissions, stressing that further decisions regarding the timeline will be communicated by management in due course.

She wrote, “According to NELFUND, the extension is intended to support several categories of applicants, including students who require more time to complete their applications, prospective applicants who only recently learned about the scheme through nationwide sensitisation programmes, and institutions that have just begun the 2025/2026 academic session.

“It will also accommodate institutions that are yet to submit their verified student lists.”

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to higher education financing.

He explained that the sensitisation activities carried out across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones have significantly increased awareness and participation in the programme.

The statement reads, “In line with the Fund’s mandate to expand access to tertiary education funding, the extension was approved to ensure all eligible students are given a fair opportunity to apply.

“NELFUND also advised institutions that have not yet commenced the 2025/2026 academic session to submit a formal request for an extension along with their approved academic calendar for review.”

The statement added, “Students are encouraged to make use of the extended period to complete their applications through the official NELFUND portal before the application window eventually closes.

“The Fund reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the delivery of sustainable student financing initiatives aimed at removing financial barriers to higher education in Nigeria.”

NELFUND charges students and members of the public to contact NELFUND via email at info@nelf.gov.ng or visit its official social media platforms for further enquiries.