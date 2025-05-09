The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has asked the government and key players to establish a supportive business environment that will empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to significantly contribute to national development.

A gathering of like-minded individuals came together for a shared goal: enhancing the contributions of the MSME sector to the nation. The event was themed “Galvanizing MSMEs for Economic Growth and Stability.”

The keynote address highlighted the importance of all stakeholders recognizing the potential of MSMEs.

The speaker called for increased competitiveness through improved infrastructure and better access to capital.

During the fair, participants engaged in constructive discussions about the progress made and the challenges faced by small businesses.

The event provided valuable resources, knowledge, and strategic connections to equip business owners for long-term growth and sustainability.