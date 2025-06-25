The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims that the party’s forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Monday, 30th June 2025, has been cancelled or postponed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NWC also rejected claims that Senator Samuel Anyanwu has been reinstated as the party’s National Secretary.

The reaction follows a press briefing by the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, in which he reportedly suggested a change to the NEC resolution that fixed the 100th NEC meeting for 30th June and announced Anyanwu’s return to office.

The NWC, however, described Damagum’s statements as lacking constitutional backing, insisting that no organ or individual within the party has the authority to alter a resolution of the NEC.

“The NEC is the highest decision-making organ of the party after the National Convention. Its resolution, in line with Section 31(3) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), is binding on all members and structures of the party,” the statement read.

It added that the matter concerning the office of the National Secretary had already been referred to the upcoming NEC meeting, and therefore, Damagum’s pronouncement on Anyanwu’s resumption was “misleading and contrary” to the position of the NEC.

The statement, jointly signed by key members of the party’s NWC, reaffirmed that the 100th NEC meeting would proceed as scheduled on Monday, 30th June 2025.