The senator representing Borno south, Ali Ndume, has asked his lawyers to commence the process for him to withdraw as the surety of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

Senator Ndume had stood surety for Maina who is standing trial at a federal high court in Abuja for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion but Maina jumped bail, went into in September and subsequently left the country.

The court remanded Ndume in prison when Maina refused to appear in court.

The senator was granted bail five days after on the grounds that he has a record of “good behaviour”

Maina was later arrested in Niger Republic and extradited to Nigeria.

On Friday, the court ordered that Maina be remanded at Kuje correctional centre until the end of his trial.