The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has been awarded Outstanding Data Protection Authority at the 2025 PICASSO Awards Africa, a distinguished platform created by global data governance stakeholders to honour excellence in regulatory leadership, innovation, and privacy protection across the continent.

The award celebrates NDPC’s exceptional strides in strengthening data governance, driving compliance, and positioning Nigeria as a leading voice in Africa’s digital regulatory space.

The inaugural African edition of the PICASSO Awards, held in Accra, Ghana, is recognised as one of the foremost avenues for acknowledging institutions and individuals who are shaping impactful reforms in the data protection ecosystem. NDPC’s recognition further underscores its commitment to upholding data rights and enhancing public trust in Nigeria’s expanding digital economy.

Receiving the honour, the National Commissioner/CEO of NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, expressed deep appreciation and highlighted the Commission’s progress since the signing of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) in 2023. He credited much of the Commission’s success to its robust Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, which has fostered a collaborative and resilient data protection landscape.

“This award reflects what is achievable when government and industry partners work together toward a common goal,” Dr. Olatunji said. “Our PPP model has enabled significant growth within the data protection ecosystem. We extend our profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), for prioritising data protection and establishing a strong legal framework that secures the rights of all Nigerians.”

Dr. Olatunji also urged Data Protection Authorities across Africa to remain unwavering in their enforcement responsibilities, noting that trust is essential for the growth of the continent’s digital economy. “I encourage all DPAs to continue upholding data privacy and protection in their jurisdictions. Together, we can build systems that safeguard our citizens and strengthen Africa’s digital future.”

He reaffirmed NDPC’s dedication to advancing data governance, expanding capacity-building programmes, and promoting a safer digital environment for both Nigerians and the broader African community.