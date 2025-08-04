The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has conducted several operations recorded across the country.
At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, NDLEA operatives intercepted a consignment of cocaine and tramadol concealed in 71 vehicle side mirrors, destined for Gabon.
Three suspects were arrested.
In another case, a businesswoman was caught trying to smuggle cocaine to Equatorial Guinea, hidden inside lipstick containers.
In Abuja, intelligence-led stop and search operations in the Gwarimpa, Jahi, and Galadimawa areas led to the arrest of three dispatch riders found distributing illicit drugs across the city.
Meanwhile, arrests in Kano, Borno, Benue, south west and south-south states yielded large seizures of skunk, opioids, and other narcotics, some hidden in footwear, warehouses, and vehicles.
NDLEA Chairman, Retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, commended officers for their diligence and urged them to sustain the agency’s balanced approach in the war against drug abuse.