One thousand five hundred and forty two kilograms of assorted hard drugs have been seized and two suspects arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Tsafe local government, Zamfara state.

This is the highest seizure made by the command in recent years.

Authorities of the agency say consumption of illicit drugs in the state is on the increase and contributes to Insecurity.

Statistics shows that forty percent of Nigerian youths use hard drugs, with the northwestern part of the country having the highest rate. The situation seems to have taken another dimension in Zamfara state.

Advertisement

The NDLEA is worried about the increasing rate of insecurity in the state and the region. The amount of drugs seized in recent times is also on the increase.

The seizure according to the state and zonal Commandants of the agency was as a result of intelligence reports by its men. Items confiscated include Indian hemp, Cocaine, heroine among others.

The emir of Tsafe and the council chairman commend the efforts of the National Drug law enforcement agency for the success recorded.

They assure of their readiness to support the agency in the fight against illicit drugs and also called for more sensitization on the Dangers of drug abuse.

Authorities of the National drug law enforcement agency and the Zamfara state government says high consumption of illicit drugs among youths has contributed to the insecurity that has bedevilled the state in years.