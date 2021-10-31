NDLEA arrests 2 fake security agents, seizes London-bound cocaine, heroin, meth at MMIA, Lagos

Desperate attempts by drug cartels’ to export various quantities of Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cannabis to London, United Kingdom via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, have been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

On Thursday, October 28th, narcotic officers from the Agency intercepted 20 parcels of Cocaine weighing 1.2kg concealed in packets of Zee black soap; 23 parcels of Heroin weighing 1.4kg concealed in packets of Zee black soap; and 39 parcels of 2.35kg Methamphetamine concealed in packets of Dudu-Osun black soap.

A similar cargo had been intercepted a few days earlier, on October 21, at the MMIA’s NAHCO shed, where 7.35kgs of Cannabis were discovered hidden inside some tablets of Dudu Osun black soap. Three suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the seizures.

Mariam Adetilewa Dirisu, a nursing mother who claims to be a part-time 400-level student of International Studies and Diplomacy at the University of Benin, has been arrested for trafficking in 5kg skunk and 8.1grams of Molly, barely a week after she was arrested and granted bail for attempting to smuggle drugs concealed in cassava flour meal called ‘akpu’ into an NDLEA cell for a suspect in custody.

The 35-year-old mother of a two-month-old baby was arrested for the first time on October 21st by the Agency’s Edo state command. Because of the young baby she was carrying, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) ordered her to be counseled and released the same day. Surprisingly, on Saturday, October 30th, operatives from the Agency’s Delta state command arrested Mariam, who had ordered the drugs from Lagos while still on bail for an earlier offense.

No less than 1,645 kilograms of cannabis were seized in three interdiction operations across Ondo state. Agents stormed the Emure cannabis farm camp on the 28th of October, seizing 313 kilograms of cannabis and arresting seven suspects: Paul Godwin, Michael Nnaji, Ezugu Lucky, Omolu Sunday, Simon Taiwo, David Udofia, and M. Suleiman.

The previous day, agents raided the Ipele-Idoani forest, recovering 534kgs of abandoned compressed cannabis, while 798kgs of cannabis was seized from two suspects, Gbenga Falodun and Faseyitan Opeyemi, at Ikare junction in the state’s Owo area. They also recovered a white Mercedes Benz truck Lagos LSR 06 XW and N20,000 in cash.

At least two suspected fake security agents, Umar Ibrahim and Sadiq Abubakar, as well as their accomplice, Auwal Hassan, were arrested in Kogi state on Saturday 30th October while transporting a total of 105.4 kilograms of cannabis from Ondo state to Kaduna in a Mercedes Benz C 180 car with registration number Abuja BWR 924 KH.

Raids on three black spots in Lagos State on October 23rd resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old female SS II student of Idi – Araba Senior High School, Walaka Adams, who was arrested at No. 72 Mafoluku Road, Oshodi, with 100 grams of cannabis sativa; Sodiq Ganun, a 24-year-old wielder with 200 grams of cannabis at the same address; and Tajudeen Aze Various quantities of abandoned drugs, including Molly, Rohypnol, and Codeine-based syrup, were recovered at a drug joint in Ikeja’s Ogba neighborhood.

While praising the officers and men of the MMIA’s Delta, Ondo, Kogi, and Lagos commands for never giving up for not resting on their oars, Gen. Marwa charged them and their counterparts in other Commands to remain resolute in the ongoing efforts to cut access and availability of illicit drugs across the country.