Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have detained an Uber driver and two other cocaine traffickers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, in Lagos.

The Uber driver Lawal Tunde Rasheed, was arrested on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the MMIA’s SAHCO export shed while transporting a consignment from his client to a freight forwarder for export to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

When the package was opened, 150 grams of cocaine hidden inside two pieces of air freshener were discovered.

A statement issued by the Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said a follow-up operation the following day resulted in the arrest of Egbo Emmanuel Maduka in his home on Wednesday, June 9th. So far, investigations have revealed that Egbo is responsible for the two seizures of 50 grams of cocaine in a hair attachment and another 150 grams of cocaine concealed in an air freshener on their way to Malabo.

The seizures took place on June 4th and 8th, 2021, respectively.

The agency added that on the same day, Udogwu James Johnson, a male passenger on Qatar Airlines from GRU in Brazil, was arrested at D-arrival hall, MMIA, Lagos, with nine wraps of cocaine weighing 300grams in his pant.

In a related development, a 27-year-old final year Petroleum Engineering student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Bauchi State, Ali Mohammed has been arrested with 3.032kg of cannabis sativa at a motor park in Iddo, Lagos, following a tip off on Thursday 10th June, 2021.

Under interrogation, Ali who hails from Nguru, Yobe State but brought up in Lagos claimed that while on his way to the motor park in Iddo, from Obalende where he lives, he met an acquaintance, Ahmed who upon learning that he was traveling back to ATBU, Bauchi via Kano implored him (the suspect) to help deliver a travel bag containing the seized 3.032kg of cannabis sativa to one Ugo who lives in Sabon Gari, Kano. Ahmed told the suspect that he would send Ugo’s phone number to him through SMS to facilitate the delivery of the consignment when he arrives Kano.

The suspect who admitted knowing that the bag contained drugs however denied receiving or being promised any form of gratification for agreeing to take the drugs to Kano.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), has congratulated the MMIA and Lagos state Commands of the Agency on their achievements, while charging the officers and men of the two Commands not to rest on their laurels. He asked them to remain vigilant and intensify the ongoing offensive action against all drug cartels in their areas of responsibility.