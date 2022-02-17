NDLEA arraigns alleged tramadol merchant

The National Drugs Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday brought a businessman, Ezekiel Ibe, before the Federal High Court, Lagos for allegedly being in possession of 5,458. 894 kilogrammes of Tramadol, without lawful authority.

It said the 48-year old man Ibe was arrested with the banned drugs on December 23, 2021, at Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

Prosecution counsel Jerry Aernan told the court that the alleged offence contravened section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, 2004.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Maxwell Okpara, informed the court that he had filed his client’s bail application, adding that the defendant had health challenges that could not be handled at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

He was opposed by the prosecutor, on the ground that there was neither any affidavit nor medical report indicating his health challenge. But in a bench ruling, Justice Yellim Bogoro granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties.

One of the sureties must be a landed property owner either on Victoria Island or the Ikoyi area of Lagos, among other terms.

He adjourned till April 7 and May 9, for trial and remanded Mr Ibe in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service till the perfection of his bail conditions.