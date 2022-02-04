NDC Course 30 class must work to end insecurity in Niger – Gov Bello

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello has charged the National Defence College course 30 class to provide a strategic security framework that will bring an end to insecurity in the state.

Delivering his lecture titled Strategic leadership: my political experience. Governor Sani Bello said when his administration came into power in 2015 they adopted a style of political leadership that is people centered .

He said this was displayed in the system of budgeting which they adopted in the 2018 budget.

He said they went round communities to ask the people what they wanted and not assume on their behalf noting that different communities have their unique interest .

He noted that as a strategic leader the people might never get completely satisfied by the leader’s efforts but the leader must ensure that there are tangible results and the followers will note it.

That it is quite unfortunate that political leaders see leadership as a means for personal gain.

Speaking about insecurity in the state He said some times security operatives gets 24 hours intel about the movement of bandits and their targets location before attack but the response are always late.

He also noted that bandits in the state began their operations from armed robbery to cattle rustling and now to kidnapping that the security agencies in charge of the borders must resume and intensify border patrol to monitor influx of people that move into the country.

He said Niger state practices full local government autonomy and does not pry into their account.

However he is concerned that the quality of leadership at the local government level and hopes that it changes and does not think that governors should get too involved lest the aim of the institution be defeated.