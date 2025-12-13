The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has dismissed online reports suggesting that one of its cadets, Stephen Gani, went missing without prompt or adequate action by the institution. In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Major Reuben Kovangiya, the NDA ...

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Major Reuben Kovangiya, the NDA described the reports as misleading and said they failed to present the true sequence of events surrounding the cadet’s absence.

“The report alleged that the Cadet mysteriously went missing from the Academy without appropriate actions taken by NDA to ascertain his whereabouts,” the statement partly read.

Clarifying the matter, the Academy explained that the cadet was admitted as part of the 76 Regular Course and formally resumed training on August 26, 2024.

“Cadet SK Gani was admitted into the Academy as a member of 76 Regular Course and reported for training on 26 August 2024,” the statement said.

The NDA stated that the cadet progressed normally in his training before leaving the Academy without authorisation on April 28, 2025, after which standard administrative procedures were activated.

“His training progressed without any hitch, but he was observed to have absented himself from the Academy with effect from 28 April 2025 without official permission.

“In accordance with established procedures and extant regulations guiding cadets administration in NDA, his parents were formally notified 3 days after his absence,” the statement said.

According to the Academy, further administrative action was taken after the initial period of absence.

“Seven days after the occurrence, he was struck off strength following due administrative procedures,” it added.

The NDA disclosed that it reopened investigations after subsequent communication from the cadet’s parents raised concerns about his whereabouts.

“Meanwhile, feedback received later from his parents, revealed that his whereabouts could not be ascertained and it led to renewed investigative procedure by the Academy which is still ongoing,” the statement read.

The Academy rejected claims that it neglected the situation, urging the public to disregard such assertions.

“The NDA therefore calls on the general public to discountenance the claim that the institution is doing nothing about the Cadet’s mysterious disappearance,” it said.

Reiterating its commitment to cadet welfare and accountability, the NDA stressed that systems are in place to monitor and account for all cadets.

It added, “Adequate structures are on ground to ensure every cadet is accounted for through regular stop checks and physical inspections.”

The Academy reaffirmed its role as a leading military training institution, noting its continued dedication to producing disciplined, well-trained and loyal officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.