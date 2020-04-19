The NCDC has reviewed the number of Covid-19 cases in Ekiti. In a tweet shared on their handle, the organisation said Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases and not 4.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process.

“Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths.

“Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4

“As at 10:40 pm 18th April, the correct breakdown of cases by state is as follows:

Lagos- 306

FCT- 81

Kano- 37

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 3

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

“We apologise to the Government of Ekiti State for this error.

“We remain committed to improving our quality control processes, to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of cases.”